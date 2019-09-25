Register
17:36 GMT +325 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A futuristic city

    Cities of the Future Need to be ‘Low Carbon Hubs’ - Shadow Minister Tells Conference

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    The Labour Party conference has been taking place in Brighton on the south coast of England. The fringe events include expert speakers discussing a variety of issues facing Britain.

    The Labour Party conference has been taking place in Brighton on the south coast of England. The fringe events include expert speakers discussing a variety of issues facing Britain.

    The Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Alan Whitehead, has said the “cities of the future” need to change out of recognition in order to address the issue of climate change.

    On Tuesday, 24 September, after a passionate debate in the main hall of the Labour Party conference, a composite motion was passed which called on a future Labour government to turn Britain into a zero carbon emissions nation by 2030.

    ​The so-called Green New Deal aims to phase out petrol and diesel cars and switch over entirely to renewable energy.

    Mr Whitehead told a fringe meeting entitled Efficient, Effective, Attractive: How to Build The Cities of the Future: “What will have to happen is that cities will have to transfer from being the carbon emitters and become the low carbon hubs which the rest of the country exists around. That is a challenge as far as how cities are going to work.”

    ​Mr Whitehead, an MP from Southampton, said the cities of the future will have to have their own renewable energy sources and urban transport will have to be by way of railways and electric buses and he said they would have to be “fully wired up” so people can use electric cars.

    On Tuesday, in his speech, the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced plans to upgrade Britain’s energy and broadband infrastructure with £250 billion of investment - including £3.6 billion for more electric vehicle charging points - and the Energy and Climate Change Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey unveiled plans for a fleet of electric community-owned cars, which could be hired out “as easily as ordering pizza.”

    Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, said: “If we are going to build the cities of the future those homes we are building now need to be smart. Now is the time if we are to make a real change.”

    ​Jonn Elledge, Assistant Editor of the New Statesman, said he had recently visited Helsinki, where they have built a new residential neighbourhood in Jätkäsaari where waste is removed from houses using a network of underground tunnels but he said it would surely be difficult to retro-fit such a system to historic towns in England.

    Ms Hills said: “The cities of the future need to take those historic foundations with them. There are lots of innovators in this country. It can’t be beyond the wit of man.”

    She said: “There are so many opportunities and also challenges - an ageing population, loneliness and people being unhappy. We need to think about creating the opportunity for places to be, to observe, happy, healthy places.”

    Rokhsana Fiaz, who took over as Mayor of Newham in east London last year, said it was essential that residents were at the heart of urban regeneration.

    ​She said urban planners were sometimes “unleashed” on areas with little or no consultation with residents.

    Ms Fiaz said Newham was about to regenerate the Carpenters housing estate in Stratford but she said the local residents had lost complete trust in the council because of the “neglect” of the previous Mayor.

    She said: “We will ensure they are part of the process every step of the way and we also need space for marginalised voices, like the young and also disabled people.”

    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, climate change, Brighton, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse