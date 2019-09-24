Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn Says 'Crisis' Can Only Be Settled by General Election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed his call for the Labour Party to agree to an early General Election. It came after the UK Supreme Court ruled Mr Johnson has acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the "crisis" affecting Britain can only be settled with a general election.

Earlier the leader of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, said: "The obvious thing to do is call an election. Jeremy Corbyn is talking out the back of his neck."

Mr Johnson is flying back from New York, after the Speaker of Parliament, John Bercow, urged MPs to reconvene at 11.30am on Wednesday, 25 September.

​The unanimous Supreme Court ruling was that Mr Johnson had acted wrongly when he asked the Queen to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament and his order was "void and of no effect.”

"A political party that exists to protect the establishment is pretending to attack the establishment" says @jeremycorbyn of Johnson's Conservative Party. Referendum and Brexit battle line drawn #labourpartyconference2019 — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 24, 2019

​Mr Corbyn, whose speech to the party conference in Brighton was brought forward from Wednesday because of Parliament being recalled, said: “This crisis can only be settled with a general election. That election needs to take place as soon as this government's threat of a disastrous No Deal is taken off the table. That condition is what MPs passed into law before Boris Johnson illegally closed down Parliament."

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, should resign. pic.twitter.com/HjIXE95UnO — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 24, 2019

​Earlier Mr Corbyn said Mr Johnson had shown "contempt" for democracy and said he should resign and “become the shortest-serving prime minister there's ever been."

It’s right that Jeremy’s speech has been moved to this afternoon. I will be with all Labour colleagues in Parliament tomorrow. I’ll have to save the speech until the next conference. — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) September 24, 2019

​​Labour MP Alan Whitehead told a fringe meeting at the conference in Brighton: “The Supreme Court has ruled that Parliament was never prorogued, which means I will be returning to sit in Parliament at 11.30 tomorrow morning. What happens when we get to Parliament I have no idea.”

Mr Johnson took over as leader of the Conservative Party from Theresa May in July and said he intended to take Britain out of the European Union by 31 October “come what may.”

But he has been at loggerheads with MPs and had to withdraw the party whip from 21 rebel Tories who refused to go along with his plans to suspend Parliament.

Deafening cries of “JOHNSON OUT!” after @jeremycorbyn demands the Prime Minister’s resignation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EDXXYvE9u5 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) September 24, 2019

​In his speech, greeted by wild applause, Mr Corbyn said: "The battle over No Deal isn't a struggle between those who want to leave the EU and those who want to remain. It's about a small right-wing group who are trying to hijack the referendum result to rip up our rights and protections to shift even ore power and wealth to those at the top."

"The Supreme Court have said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in proroguing Parliament. Do you agree or disagree with the ruling?"



Agree: 49%

Disagree: 30%



via @YouGov, 24 Sep — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 24, 2019

Mr Corbyn said the hidden agenda behind a No Deal Brexit was that it would create a "race to the bottom in standards and workers' rights to create an offshore tax haven for the super-rich."

He said Mr Johnson wanted to lock Britain in "with a one-sided free trade deal (with the United States) that would put our country at the mercy of Donald Trump."

Mr Corbyn said: "Within three months of coming to power a Labour government will secure a sensible deal based on the terms we have long advocated and discussed with the EU trade unions and businesses: a new customs union a close single market relationship, and guarantees of rights and protections. And within six months of being elected we will put that deal to a public vote alongside remain. And as a Labour prime minister I pledge to carry out whatever the people decide."

​The Prime Minister has denied claims by the opposition he wanted to take Britain out of the EU without a deal.

Mr Johnson, who had been visiting the United Nations in New York, said: "I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court. I have the upmost respect for our judiciary, I don't think this was the right decision. I think that the prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge."

He did not rule out suspending Parliament again.

Boris Johnson's been PM for a couple of months. He's lost 6 votes, purged 21 MPs and been found to have acted unlawfully by the Supreme Court.



All that time the media has painted his main advisor as a strategic genius. Cummings has been exposed as a dangerous fool who must go. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 24, 2019

​Mr Bercow, who has already said he will step down and retire from Parliament at the election, said citizens were "entitled" to have Parliament perform its core constitutional duty of holding ministers to account.

Lib Dems used their conference to say they would revoke article 50



Lab used theirs to decide not to decide their view on Brexit



We’ll use ours to set out our positive vision for the country outside the EU



Of course #CPC19 is going ahead - look forward to seeing you all in MCR — James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) September 24, 2019

​The Conservative Party's chairman, James Cleverly, has confirmed the party's conference in Birmingham will go ahead next week despite the recall of Parliament.