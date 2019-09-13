Several hundreds of Rome Metro passengers had to travel to the next station by foot after a series of power outages rocked the underground system.
The disgruntled commuters shared photos on social media in which a line of people is seen marching through the subway tunnel along the tracks.
Sono sotto la metro, ci hanno fatto scendere a piedi, dentro una galleria. #metroroma pic.twitter.com/33NVj9sVMs— france' (@sehvabbe) September 13, 2019
Another user posted a Tweet captioned 'Indiana Jones and the Curse of the Roman Subway' which shows people exiting a train into a narrow tunnel.
Indiana Jones e la metro di Roma maledetta. pic.twitter.com/5oEYY0cDxn— Stefano (@_golgota) September 13, 2019
