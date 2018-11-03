‘I’m a fascist’: Two 'Ukrainians' Assault Commuters in Rome Metro (VIDEO)

Subway passengers in Rome have become witnesses to a violent attack on a man by two guys, purported to be Ukrainian citizens, which resulted in two people being injured.

A commuter captured on video a fight that erupted between a young, allegedly Ukranian man, who was with his friend and an Indian man in the Italian metro on the evening of October 31, according to local media.

"I'm a fascist, I do what I want," the man screamed in the middle of the quarrel.

A woman that tried to intervene and break up the brawl, got seriously injured herself. The man of Slavic origin beat passengers on his way out of the train car.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The two injured people have been transported to a local hospital.

Police have tracked down the attackers and detained them. The motives behind their behavior remain unclear.