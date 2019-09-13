British PM Johnson Will Hold Talks With EU Commission President Juncker on Monday

According to Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss Brexit issues amid a standoff between the government and opposition in London.
He also plans to hold talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel during his trip.
Meanwhile, Johnson found himself in a deadlock, after his Conservative party lost its majority in the House of Commons.
The politician ordered a suspension of Parliament until 14 October, but the Labour party allied with 21 rebel Tory legislators and managed to approve a bill which prevents a no-deal Brexit scenario.
