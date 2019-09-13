British PM Johnson Will Hold Talks With EU Commission President Juncker on Monday

Boris Johnson previously stated that he would deliver Brexit on 31 October without asking Brussels for a delay; however, the MPs ruled that the PM can't lead the county out of the EU, without striking a deal with the EU first.

According to Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss Brexit issues amid a standoff between the government and opposition in London.

He also plans to hold talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel during his trip.

© REUTERS / Jessica Taylor Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain

Meanwhile, Johnson found himself in a deadlock, after his Conservative party lost its majority in the House of Commons.

The politician ordered a suspension of Parliament until 14 October, but the Labour party allied with 21 rebel Tory legislators and managed to approve a bill which prevents a no-deal Brexit scenario.