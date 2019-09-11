Brexit Party's Farage Offers Tories to Give Up 80-90 Districts in Election Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has outlined details of his offer to the UK prime minister and Conservatives leader, Boris Johnson, The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The offer stipulated that Johnson ensures a no-deal withdrawal from the European Union and the Tories gives up 80-90 constituencies in the upcoming election in exchange for the anti-EU party refraining from nominating rivals to the incumbent Tory parliamentarians and in some other target constituencies, The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the offer was conveyed to Johnson by senior Tory officials after information about the talks became public. In the offer, Farage urged Johnson to give up only those election districts where either the Brexit Party or the UK Independence Party (UKIP), formerly led by Farage, finished second to Labour rivals in the previous elections.

These districts are mainly located in South Wales, the Midlands and the North East, and Farage expects to win "40 to 50" of them.

UKIP, then headed by Farage, was at the forefront of the struggle for Brexit during the 2016 referendum on withdrawing the United Kingdom from the European Union. However, the party lost its positions after the vote and Farage’s decision to leave it. Currently, Farage is heading the Brexit Party, which is also campaigning for leaving the bloc without a deal.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016 but the withdrawal was delayed several times. After then-Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31. Since the beginning of his tenure, Johnson promised that the United Kingdom would withdraw from the bloc with or without a deal.