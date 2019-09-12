Hillary Clinton Spends Hour Leafing Through Email Printouts at Italian Art Installation - Report

Hillary Clinton, a former Democratic candidate who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election, used a private server and email accounts for some official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009-2013, despite US regulations and established practices.

Clinton spent nearly an hour on Tuesday leafing through emails on display at an Italian art exhibit held at the Venetian Teatro in Venice and dubbed: “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails”, The Hill reported, citing Francesco Urbano Ragazzi, who curated the show.

Ragazzi said, cited by The Hill, that Clinton sat down at an exact replica of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, where she spent roughly an hour looking through emails.

“In the digital age, making these documents available to everyone in a touchable format is a way to focus on something concrete in order to exit the impalpable toxicity of ideological narratives”, Ragazzi said, cited by The Hill.

The former secretary of state told local media, cited by The Hill, that the exhibition “is further proof that nothing wrong or controversial can be found on these emails”.

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

Netizens have expressed mixed emotions. Some have mocked the show, the others have suggested that this event marks a new art like "metamodernism".

The FBI investigated Clinton over the matter and concluded that she did not intend to violate US law. In closing the investigation in July 2015, the FBI recommended that no criminal charges be filed against her. The FBI did acknowledge, however, that the former official was "extremely careless".

The bureau briefly reopened the investigation prior to the 2016 US presidential election due to newly discovered emails that were at the time thought to be pertinent to the case, but then closed the second probe, saying it stood by its earlier conclusion not to criminally prosecute her.