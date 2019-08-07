Register
06:24 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019

    Dem Group Exposed Millions of Email Addresses Allegedly Associated with Clinton Campaign

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Data breach researchers at security firm UpGuard found out that a political campaign group working to elect Democratic senators left a spreadsheet containing the email addresses of 6.2 million US citizens on an exposed server.

    The data was found in July and was traced back to a former staffer at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), an organization that seeks grassroots donations and contributions to help elect Democratic candidates to the US Senate.

    The breach was secured as soon as UpGuard researchers reached out to the DSCC, however, the cybersecurity firm published their findings. The spreadsheet was titled “EmailExcludeClinton.csv” and was found in a similarly named unprotected Amazon S3 bucket without a password. The file was uploaded in 2010, a year after former Democratic senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whom the data is believed to be named after, became secretary of state.

    UpGuard said the data may be people “who had opted out or should otherwise be excluded” from the committee’s marketing.

    Stewart Boss, a spokesperson for the DSCC, denied the data came from Clinton’s campaign and claimed the data had been created using the committee’s own information.

    “A spreadsheet from nearly a decade ago that was created for fundraising purposes was removed in compliance with the stringent protocols we now have in place,” he told TechCrunch in an email.

    The spokesperson, however, declined to say how the email addresses were collected, where the information came from, what the email addresses were used for, how long the bucket was exposed, or if the committee knew if anyone else accessed or obtained the data. Among other addresses, researchers found more than 7,700 US government email addresses and 3,400 US military email addresses in the bucket.

    UpGuard had previously reported on two “significantly larger exposures,” including a data analytics provider exposing the Republican National Committee’s “enriched voter database,” which included personal information for every registered American voter. Email addresses were not exposed in that case, however, names, dates of birth, home addresses, phone numbers, and voter registration details were revealed.

    “The list of six million email addresses, with some link to Clinton and the DSCC, is a much smaller exposure than that with data for the entire US electorate,” the researchers wrote. “But it still a large number of potential targets for a malicious actor, and enough context to make reasonable guesses about how to craft such an attack.”

    Related:

    Clinton's Treasury Secretary Slams 'Desperate' US-UK Trade Deal as Raab Visits N America for Talks
    Hillary Clinton Could Teach Candidates How to Lose. Will 2020 Democrats Learn the Lesson?
    Assange Masterminded 2016 Clinton Leaks from Ecuadorian Embassy, Report Claims
    What's Behind Discrepancies in Bill Clinton's Statement on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Charges
    ‘Clinton Body Count’ Hashtag Revives Old US Conspiracy Amid Epstein Injury, Libs Blame Russia
    Two Decades After Her Infamous Tryst With Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky Can Finally Joke About It
    Tags:
    USA, Democratic Party, US Democratic Party, leaked files, documents, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse