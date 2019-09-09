Register
17:46 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    All Under One Banner represent a collection of a Scottish independence groups who have organised marches in Ayr, Aberdeen and Perth

    Ex-Brexit Chief Urges 'Radical' UK Restructure Amid Pro-Independence Sentiments in Scotland, Wales - Reports

    © Sputnik / Alex South
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Westminster remains in Brexit limbo with the no-deal option rejected by the UK parliament and the opposition refusing to back a general election, while demands for independence and a new kind of union are beginning to gain traction.

    Philip Rycroft, the former head of the Brexit department has said that a reorganising of the Scottish and UK governments is required to protect the future of the United Kingdom, according to the BBC on Monday.

    ​Speaking to BBC Scotland, Rycroft urged the government to "think quite radically" about the relationship between the nations of the UK if the union is to endure.

    One suggestion he made was for a "super-charge" to the existing constitutional arrangements, with "Whitehall upping its game on devolution."

    But Rycroft added that "given the pressure Brexit will put on the system, that might not be enough", saying a move to a more federal structure for the UK might be needed.

    "There is fresh pressure on a relationship that was stressed anyway, and we've not even reached the end of the beginning yet. There's a whole lot more stuff to come down the Brexit track which will require intense discourse, dialogue and discussion between the governments of the UK. I find it difficult to say at the moment how the existing structures can withstand that sort of pressure," said Rycroft.

    He continued: "Any incoming UK government is going to have to think hard and fast about what the offer is to people in Scotland and Wales and Northern Ireland in terms of engagement in the next stages of the Brexit process, critically to demonstrate that the interests of the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be incorporated in that process and respected. Otherwise there is a risk that in leaving one union, this other union flounders."

    "The UK as a policy is under pressure as never before. Scotland came quite close to deciding to leave the UK, and Brexit has further destabilised that situation. There is clearly a risk that majority opinion in Scotland over time moves to support independence," he added.

    Rycroft went on to claim that the political situation in the UK is now in "unprecedented territory" and he noted that he had "not experienced anything remotely like this in 30 years in public service."

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 29, 2019.
    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 29, 2019.

    Since the results of the 2016 European Union referendum were announced, independence has been a hot topic in Scotland with Scotland's first minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon immediately calling for a second independence referendum which it hopes to hold in 2020.

    Sturgeon claims there is a "clear democratic mandate" for a second referendum given Scotland's decision to remain in the EU, but she wants assurances that the vote will be "beyond legal challenge."

    Sturgeon has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of plotting an "anti-democratic move" in shutting down parliament to push through a "catastrophic" no-deal Brexit.

    Johnson, however, claims that "the separatists in Scotland drone on and on about breaking up and smashing the oldest and most successful political union" to detract from their "appalling domestic record."

    Scottish independence would only "return Scotland to the European Union after Brexit, complete with the euro, the full panoply of EU laws and the surrendering of Scottish fish just when they have been taken back by this country."

    Meanwhile, Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who remains in talks with the SNP to oppose a no deal Brexit, said that a future Labour government would not block a Scottish independence referendum.

    Members of the media photograph Britain's shadow Chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell as he speaks at the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, southern Britain 28 September, 2015
    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Members of the media photograph Britain's shadow Chancellor of the exchequer John McDonnell as he speaks at the annual Labour Party Conference in Brighton, southern Britain 28 September, 2015

    Rycroft's statements come against the backdrop of pro-independence rallies in Scotland and Wales.

    Marches for Scottish and Welsh independence were held over the weekend with thousands in attendance, and demonstrators indicating growing dissatisfaction with the Brexit deadlock.

    Northern Ireland's place within the UK has also come under question, after it voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.

    The British border in Ireland remains a predicament which plagues the governing Conservative Party, which says it does not want  to see the erection of a hard border in Ireland but also rejects staying within the EU Customs Union, which would prevent the two Ireland's breaching their common regulatory alignment, a key aspect of the 1999 Good Friday Agreement.

    Related:

    McDonnell and Corbyn Are Right – IndyRef2 Is Scotland’s Decision
    Boris Johnson Booed at Nicola Sturgeon Meeting Amid #IndeRef Remarks, Rising Scottish, Welsh Anger
    Welsh Independence Supporters March Under One Banner In Merthyr Tydfil - Photos
    Perth Says Aye! Thousands March for Independence Through Central Scotland
    Boris Johnson's Brexit Negotiating Team in Brussels Has Been Broken Up - Reports
    Boris Johnson 'Rolls His Eyes' After Journalist Asks Brexit Question - Video
    Tags:
    John McDonnell, Boris Johnson, Welsh independence, devolution, Scottish National Party, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse