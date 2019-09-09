Register
12:08 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to attend the weekly Prime Minister's question time, 4 September 2019

    Boris Johnson In Dublin Ahead of Second Bid to Trigger General Election

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    Topic:
    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (41)
    0 0 0

    Work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd quit the cabinet and resigned Saturday, following in the footsteps of the prime minister’s brother, Jo Johnson, who resigned last week after 21 rebels departed from the Conservative party after supporting what Downing Street calls “Jeremy Corbyn’s surrender bill”.

    Boris Johnson is in Dublin Monday to meet up with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as he battles to keep his Brexit plan on track after Amber Rudd’s dramatic walkout on Saturday, reports The Guardian.

    In Dublin, Johnson is expected to elaborate on the details of how his government plans to replace what he has called the “anti-democratic” backstop for the Irish border.

    Contentious Brexit Irish border issue

    Talks to secure an orderly Brexit have floundered on the issue of how to avoid the necessity of building border control and customs infrastructure along the border between EU member Ireland and the British region of Northern Ireland.

    The so-called “backstop” protocol in the current withdrawal deal mandates regulatory alignment between Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom. According to Brexit supporters, this would complicate new trade deals.

    Boris Johnson had suggested an all-Ireland system of sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) checks on agricultural products might offer a partial solution.

    Ireland’s PM Leo Varadkar, however, pointed out such issues only account for about 30% of border checks.

    “It’s not enough on its own. We would need a single Irish economic zone, or whatever you would like to call it, to cover more than agriculture and food,” Varadkar said on Friday.

    Leo Varadkar is congratulated by colleagues as he leaves Government buildings after being elected by parliamentary vote as the next Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) to replace Enda Kenny in Dublin, Ireland June 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Leo Varadkar is congratulated by colleagues as he leaves Government buildings after being elected by parliamentary vote as the next Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) to replace Enda Kenny in Dublin, Ireland June 14, 2017

    The approach would be a deal-breaker for the Democratic Unionist party, whose objection to border checks in the Irish Sea was conducive in pushing then-Prime Minister Theresa May towards reworking the backstop to cover the UK as a whole.

    As he did the rounds of no-deal inspection posts on Dublin’s docks Sunday, Varadkar said he did not expect a “breakthrough” at his first face-to-face meeting with Johnson, but all efforts would remain focused on a deal, adding that “the stakes are high”.

    Second bid to trigger a general election

    Upon returning from Dublin later on Monday, Johnson is anticipated to make a second bid to trigger a 15 October general election. It is thought that the embattled leader will ask MPs to support a motion tabled under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

    However, there is believed to be little likelihood of him avoiding yet another rebuff, after opposition leaders banded together on Friday to reject a snap poll until a no-deal Brexit has been guaranteed.

    The bill seeking to block a “no deal” is expected to receive royal assent on Monday.

    Johnson earlier insisted he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than delay Brexit, as the backbench law would oblige him to do if he has not agreed a deal that can pass through parliament by 19 October.

    Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, when asked on Sunday regarding the government’s next steps, appeared to suggest Downing Street would seek to find some way around the legislation.

    “We will adhere to the law but also this is such a bad piece of legislation … we will also want to test to the limit what it does actually lawfully require. We will look very carefully at the implications and our interpretation of it,” he was quoted as saying by Sky News.

    The news comes against a backdrop of mounting disquiet inside the government as work and pension’s secretary, Amber Rudd, resigned Saturday, following in the footsteps of the prime minister’s brother. Jo Johnson. The latter quit after 21 rebels were purged for supporting what Downing Street calls “Jeremy Corbyn’s surrender bill”.

    Rudd’s actions on Saturday evening sparked fears of a domino effect, as other Tory moderates are following suit.

    Alliance options sparked by looming snap election

    The possibility of an alliance between the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservative Party, led by Boris Johnson, and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party surfaced with increasing gusto as a snap general election to break the Brexit limbo looks likely unless Boris Johnson is able to renegotiate a new withdrawal agreement with Brussels before the 31 October deadline.

    In the event of an election, both the Brexit Party and the pro-Brexit wing of the governing Conservatives are believed to regard a pact between them as instrumental in averting a scenario where the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be propelled into No.10 Downing Street.

    Topic:
    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (41)

    Related:

    Britain’s Heading to ‘Very Dark Place’ Says Farage as Parliament Votes Against ‘No-deal’ Option
    UK PM Boris Johnson Bad-Mouths David Cameron as 'Girly Swot' in 'Leaked' Note - Reports
    Nigel Farage in Secret Talks With Boris Johnson to Form United Front Against 'Ragbag Alliance' - Reports
    UK PM Johnson Draws Up Plan to Stop Brexit Extension Without Breaking the Law - Reports
    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), conservative, Brexiteers, Brexit, Brexit, Great Britain, United Kingdom, Tories, Tory, Plaid Cymru, Leo Varadkar, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse