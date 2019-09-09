UK PM Johnson Draws Up Plan to Stop Brexit Extension Without Breaking the Law - Reports

MPs had earlier adopted a bill to push back Brexit after 31 October if a deal could not be struck with Brussels, something the Prime Minister said he would "never do".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn up plans to legally stop any Brexit extension, according to The Telegraph.

Johnson's key advisers held a meeting on Sunday to work out a strategy to counter Parliament's efforts to force a three-month extension of Brexit in case the government fails to agree a new deal, the agency said.

The plan reportedly involves the Prime Minister sending a letter alongside the Article 50 extension request setting out that the government does not want any delay after Oct. 31.

The said strategy might leave the lawmakers no other choice but to vote on a general election on Monday in an attempt to block a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson currently finds himself losing options after the parliamentary opposition in concert with Tory rebel MPs voted in favour of a bill intended to block a no-deal Brexit.

Additionally, Boris Johnson’s hopes of rushing a no-deal Brexit by holding a general election that could have increased his numbers in parliament were also struck down when MPs voted 298 to 56 for and against, respectively, falling short of the 434 lawmakers required to vote for the early ballot.

Later, however, the Prime Minister suggested that he may be willing to break the law in order to avoid extending the October 31 deadline, saying in a letter that was reportedly sent out to Tory MPs on the evening of September 6th that, “they just passed a law that would force me to beg Brussels for an extension to the Brexit deadline. This is something I will never do.”