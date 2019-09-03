Italy's 5-Star Members Vote in Favour of Forming Government With PD

Earlier this week, Italian President Sergio Mattarella gave the green light to Giuseppe Conte, who resigned as prime minister last week, to form a new government coalition after the previous one collapsed. The M5S and the PD agreed on Wednesday to form a government together under Conte.

Almost 80 per cent of Five Star Movement members have supported forming the government coalition with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in an online ballot, according to party leader Luigi Di Maio.

At the same time, 20.7% of the anti-establishment party's supporters have voted against the alliance with the movement's long-time political opponents.

Commenting on the matter, Di Maio stated that the Italian government crisis is over now.

The results of the vote mean that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who has yet to win confidence votes in both houses of parliament, can now present the president, Sergio Mattarella, with a list of suggested ministers.

The vote comes shortly after Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked Giuseppe Conte, who recently resigned as prime minister, and asked him to form a new government.

