Justine Greening Plans to Quit As Tory MP, Slams Snap Elections As 'Lose-Lose' Amid Brexit Impasse

The Remainer Tory slammed her party for becoming “the Brexit party” and said that Conservatives were “narrowing down its appeal” to Brits, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Tory MP and former Cabinet minister Justine Greening said she would quit as a Conservative over disagreements with her party’s direction, she announced on Tuesday.

Ms Greening, a former education secretary, made the comments after roughly 19 Tory MPs, including former UK chancellor Philip Hammond, former defence minister Guto Bebb and others have come under fire for backing efforts a pro-Remain coalition between Labour and other opposition parties in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit this week.

Justine Greening tells @BBCr4today she is going to stand down at next election as she reckons she can make bigger difference outside - whatever your politics it’s sad that someone widely respected and experienced thinks they can do more outside Parliament to make change — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 3, 2019

Ms Greening told the BBC: “I have sent a letter to the prime minister saying I will not be standing as a Conservative candidate at the next election.

She added that her concerns about the Conservative party “becoming the Brexit party have come to pass.”

When asked about rumours of UK prime minister Boris Johnson calling snap elections, she said that she did not think that Conservatives would “offer people a sensible choice” as Mr Johnson would offer the choice between a “no deal or Jeremy Corbyn”.

“My concerns about the Conservative Party becoming the Brexit party...” says Justine Greening



Didn’t she read the manifesto that she stood on in 2017?



And then worked as a Cabinet Minister to implement?



🤷🏻‍♂️#r4today — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) September 3, 2019

She added that the next general election would be “lose-lose” for the UK and a better way to resolve Brexit would be to “give the British people a direct choice between the different options on Brexit rather than a messy general election”, which would be “inconclusive on a route forward”.

But UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he would like to “focus minds” of MPs that the government reaching a deal with Brussels was “within sight” and “faithful to our manifesto commitments”, adding that a delay would be detrimental to negotiations.

Mr Raab added: “What does anyone realistically think a delay would do, rather than strengthen the hand of Brussels and weaken the hand of our negotiators?

“We want to get the country moving forward. The Prime Minister has made that clear.”



🗣 Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab.



Back Boris to get Brexit done by October 31st ✍️ https://t.co/ZkcKvLONpm pic.twitter.com/t1QwefgfGe — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 3, 2019

The comments come as PM Johnson warned Tories party MPs not to block a hard Brexit and issued threats of expulsion and deselection, forcing affected MPs to stand as independent candidates in Commons, according to a source speaking to Sky News. Mr Johnson announced he would prorogue Parliament for nearly five weeks leading to a Queen's Speech on 14 October, with rumours of a snap election taking place the same day if Commons tables and votes for legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

The announcement sparked protests across the country under the #StopTheCoup campaign, including Glasgow, Manchester, and others, with the largest taking place outside Mr Johnson's residence at 10 Downing Street.

Several Tory MPs have rebelled against the British Prime Mininster, including Dominic Grieve, Oliver Letwin and others, who joined Labour shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer to oppose a hard Brexit hours after meeting in Commons this week. A government draft motion leaked to BuzzFeed news on Monday is set to be voted on in Parliament on Tuesday.