Germany's AfD Prepares for Possible Snap General Election by End of 2019

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which came second in elections in the eastern German states of Saxony and Brandenburg past weekend, expects the so-called grand coalition between Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) to break apart by the end of 2019 and is preparing for snap federal elections which will be triggered in that case, the co-chairman of the AfD, Jorg Meuthen, stated.

"We have very united management of the AfD and can expect sound democratic debates in our Party-day on 30 November - 1 December in Braunschweig, when our ‘Vorstand,’ our board of management will be replaced. We prepare ourselves for the coming federal election that will come when the present [Grand Coalition] crumbles to pieces, probably before the end of 2019", Meuthen said.

The politician also mentioned the right-wing Lega party of Italy to illustrate how a party with a regional appeal can grow into a major one nationally and end up forming a ruling coalition.

"It is true that the traditional parties have until now steadfastly refused to discuss with the AfD on alliances or coalitions at any level. But everything comes in its time", Meuthen said.

The statement comes after Saxony and Brandenburg held elections to their legislatures on 1 September. In Saxony, the CDU came first with 32.1 percent of the vote but losing 7.3 percentage points since its result in 2014 elections, while AfD came second with 27.5 percent and almost tripled its 2014 result of 9.7 percent. In Brandenburg, the SPD came first with 26.2 percent (31.9 percent in 2014), while AfD again came second with 23.5 percent (12.1 percent in 2014).