Vyshinsky Stays in Ukraine, Does Not Want to Participate in Prisoner Exchange - Lawyer

KIEV (Sputnik) - RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky is in Ukraine and he is still unwilling to take part in the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap, as his position remains unchanged, Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky stated.

"Kirill is in Ukraine ... He has not changed his stand on the exchange, which he has revealed previously, including in the courtroom," Domansky said.

Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, stated that the journalist had not been given his passports back after being released from Ukrainian custody, emphasizing that the defence would seek documents return.

"Back then [during detention], the passports were seized. Now he should be given everything back. They have not given [the documents] back, but we will request this. He should enjoy his procedural rights as a citizen", Domansky said.

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said earlier on Friday commenting on controversial reports about the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange that Vyshinsky was staying at his home in Kiev.

"I don’t know who has been exchanged for whom, but Vyshinsky is staying at home, in Kiev", Simonyan said on her Telegram channel.

Media reports emerged that an aircraft carrying Ukrainians detained by Russia was due to land in Kiev at around 5 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) on 30 August. Moreover, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, Ukraine's newly-appointed prosecutor general, reposted on Friday a statement by a Ukrainian parliamentarian that said that several Ukrainians were flying home. Meanwhile, both the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Security Service of Ukraine said earlier in the day that the exchange process was still going on, refuting claims about its completion. According to some reports, Vyshinsky was mentioned in the list of prisoners exchange.

The next hearing of Vyshinsky's case is scheduled for 16 September.

The Kiev Appeal Court on Wednesday decided to release Vyshinsky, who had been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, from custody on his own recognizance. The journalist, accused by Kiev of treason and supporting Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics, told Sputnik after the release that he had never sought to participate in the prisoner swap.