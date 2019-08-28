Corbyn Vows Legislative Action to Counter Johnson's Parliament Suspension, Mulls No-Confidence Vote

Boris Johnson's government is to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament only days after MPs return to work next week in a bid to stymie efforts to thwart a no-deal Brexit. Downing Street will then arrange a Queen's Speech on 14 October, only days before the Brexit deadline.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will try to bring legislation to Parliament next week in an attempt to thwart Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament.

Mr Corbyn said 14 October was not the proper time for a Queen's Speech and Mr Johnson needs to be held to account by Parliament.

Mr Corbyn said he would also bring a no-confidence vote to Parliament next month.

Boris Johnson’s attempt to suspend parliament to avoid scrutiny of his plans for a reckless No Deal Brexit is an outrage and a threat to our democracy.



Labour will work across Parliament to hold the government to account and prevent a disastrous No Deal. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 28, 2019

​The Guardian is also reporting Mr Corbyn has written to the Queen, expressing concern about the Prime Minister's move and requesting a meeting with her.

NEW - understand Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Queen, expressing concern about Boris Johnson's announcement that he's proroguing parliament, and requesting a meeting with her. — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) August 28, 2019

In June 2016 the people of Britain voted narrowly in a referendum in favour of exiting the European Union.

Since then Parliament has been deadlocked about how to carry out Brexit and Boris Johnson appears to have run out of patience.

On Wednesday, 28 August, Mr Johnson wrote to Tory MPs explaining why he was taking the exceptional step of suspending Parliament.

But the Speaker of Parliament, John Bercow said the move was a "constitutional outrage", a position echoed by the former Chancellor, Philip Hammond, who said it was "profoundly undemocratic."