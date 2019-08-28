Register
18:38 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019

    No-Confidence Vote Likely: UK Politicians React to Parliament Suspension Amid Brexit Chaos

    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to deliver Brexit by the end of October, “deal or no deal”, with the recent move to suspend the British Parliament until 14 October helping Johnson’s government thwart any moves that could prevent it from doing so.

    Boris Johnson’s government will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament from mid-September, shortly after MPs return to work, until 14 October – a move which is believed to disrupt efforts aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit.

    The suspension of Parliament, known as prorogation, will mean that MPs would not have enough time to pass any laws preventing Boris Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a deal by 31 October. The Queen’s speech laying out the government’s plans would thus be held on 14 October, just a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.

    The British PM explained his decision to suspend the Parliament in a letter to Conservative MPs by stating that the previous parliamentary session had lasted mush longer than usual – for 340 days – and thus needed to be brought to a close in order to outline “key Brexit legislation” in a new session.

    Mr Johnson also denied that the suspension of the Parliament would prevent MPs from debating the possible alternatives prior to 31 October.

    "That is completely untrue. If you look at what we're doing, we're bringing forward a new legislative programme. There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial 17 October (European Union leaders') summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues, ample time".

    The move was announced just hours after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met with other leaders of the opposition in order to discuss joint actions and agree on a pact to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

    Several UK politicians have given their opinions on the news of the suspension of the UK Parliament.

    Conservative MP Dominic Grieve

    Pro-EU Conservative legislator Dominic Grieve said that the suspension of the UK Parliament is more likely to lead to a no-confidence vote.

    “This is an attempt to govern without Parliament. It’s pretty unprecedented, and I think the prime minister will come to regret it”, Grieve told the BBC, also suggesting that the legislators would try to prevent prorogation by holding a no-confidence vote, which would be supported by him.  

    “I think (a no-confidence vote) is more likely, because if it is impossible to prevent prorogation, then I think it's going to be very difficult for people like myself to keep confidence in the government, and I could well see why the leader of the opposition might wish to table a motion for a vote of no-confidence”, added Grieve.

    UK Parliament Speaker John Bercow and MP Philip Hammond

    John Bercow, the speaker for the UK Parliament, called the government's intention to suspend Parliament a “constitutional outrage”.

    "However it is dressed up it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty", added Bercow.

    He was echoed by Philip Hammond, MP for Runnymede and Weybridge.

    Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbot

    MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington and current Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbot argued that Boris Johnson’s move should be regarded as “a coup against Parliament”.

    Labour Party Deputy Leader Tom Watson

    Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, believes that the action is a “scandalous affront to democracy”. 

    "We do not have a 'new government'. This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen".

    Pro-Brexit Group Leave.EU

    Representatives of the Pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU praised Johnson’s plan, arguing that he is a PM who is willing to “defend the will of the British people”.

    "Boris is set to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament until October 14, paving the way for a new Queen's Speech - and preventing the Brexit-wrecking Remainers from blocking a WTO Brexit. Finally, a PM who is willing to step up and defend the will of the British people!"

    Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

    Nicola Sturgeon said that the move could mark a "dark day” in UK history.

    "So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy".

    Brexit Spokesman for Pro-EU Liberal Democratic Party Tom Brake

    Liberal Democratic Party spokesman Tom Brake said that Johnson has “thrown down the gauntlet” to British democracy.

    "If BBC News are correct @BorisJohnson's just thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy. The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country. His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist".

    Problem of No-Deal Brexit

    A no-deal Brexit is a divisive issue, as it means that the UK would leave the European Union overnight without any agreement in place about the departure from the single market or the customs union, thus raising questions about trade policies between Britain and EU states. Such a scenario would also lead to the UK immediately withdrawing from common European institutions such as the European Court of Justice.

    One of the major issues underlying the problem of a no-deal Brexit is the emergence of a hard border between British Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the EU, thus undermining the “Good Friday Agreement” that ended the bloody conflict between Irish nationalists and British loyalists. However, the Irish backstop option set by the existing deal provides that Northern Ireland would remain inside the customs union, potentially undermining British economic sovereignty and cutting the island of Ireland off from the rest of the UK. The Irish backstop solution was one of the reasons that the Brexit deal was voted down by pro-Brexit British MPs three times this year.

    Tags:
    Northern Ireland, Great Britain, Jeremy Hammond, Queen Elizabeth II, Jeremy Corbyn, British parliament, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse