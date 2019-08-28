Register
16:43 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Boris Johnson speaks at a fringe event during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

    Over 200,000 Sign Petition Against Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament

    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The UK is set to withdraw from the EU on the 31st October, the deadline set by the EU. Newly elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson took power on the promise that Brexit will occur by that deadline, even if it means leaving without a a trade deal in place.

    Just hours after Boris Johnson announced that he would suspend parliament on Wednesday morning, 200,000 signed a petition online in opposition to the move.

    The PM declared that Parliament will be suspended on the second week of September and reconvene on 14 October at the Queens speech, which leaves little time for MPs to make any challenge against a no-deal Brexit.

    Those who signed the petition declared: "Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK’s intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled."

    The petition entitled ‘Do not prorogue Parliament’ now must be debated by politicians after reaching the 100,000 signatory threshold.

    The Queens speech outlines the cyclical schedule for parliament. The PM declared in an interview with pooled TV: “This is a new government with a very exciting agenda” 

    “We need new legislation, we’ve got to be bringing forward new and important bills and that’s why we’re going to have a Queen’s Speech and we’re going to do it on 14th October.”

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019

    The comes amid a schism in parliament on the issue of no-deal.

    The leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn has come out saying adamantly that he will attempt to block a no-deal Brexit, branding the PM's move "an outrage and a threat to our democracy".

    Speaker John Bercow also accused the Johnson of a "constitutional outrage", as reported by The Guardian.

    A meeting of opposition party leaders was held on Tuesday, called by Mr Corbyn to find ways to prevent a no-deal.

    Mr Corbyn had previously wrote to other leaders that he planned to table a motion of no confidence in the Johnson government, which if successful would see a caretaker government put in place to block no-deal and call a general election.

    However Jo Swinson, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said that Corbyn was not capable of bringing over Tory-rebels who would be necessary to see a no-confidence motion pass.

    The meeting agreed to prioritise 'legislative' measures to prevent no-deal in place of an early no-confidence motion.

    The plan by Johnson to prorogue Parliament also comes as rumours of an early general election to end the parliamentary deadlock begin to circulate.

    ​Johnson has said however that he will not be calling a general election and there will be “ample time” for parliament to debate Brexit before the 31st October deadline.

     

    Related:

    Corbyn Vows to Stop ‘No-Deal Brexit’ at Any Cost While Labelling Johnson 'Britain’s Trump'
    ‘The Clock is Ticking’: LibDems Will Work With Jeremy Corbyn to Kill Off No-Deal Brexit
    UK Government Asks Queen to Suspend Parliament But Speaker Calls it 'Constitutional Outrage'
    Live Updates: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Plans to Suspend Parliament Before Brexit
    Tags:
    Suspended, opposition, Parliament, Boris Johnson, signatures
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse