UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, immediately after assuming office in July, that he wanted to secure a better withdrawal agreement with the European Union, but the United Kingdom would have to leave on the agreed deadline of 31 October, even if that did not happen.

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed to call a vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson's government as soon as it believes it can win it, and seeks to form a temporary government, Reuters reported Thursday, citing Corbyn's letter to party leaders and other UK senior politicians.

According to the letter, Corbyn said his "strictly time-limited temporary government" would delay Britain's departure from the EU beyond 31 October and hold a general election, Reuters said.

Corbyn stressed that his party would campaign in the election to hold a second referendum on the terms of Brexit, including an option on whether the country should remain in the bloc three years after it voted to leave, according to Reuters.

"This government has no mandate for No Deal, and the 2016 EU referendum provided no mandate for No Deal [...] I therefore intend to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success", Corbyn said in the letter, cited by Reuters.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on 29 March. A withdrawal deal was reached weeks before the date, but UK lawmakers refused to ratify it.

The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to 31 October, but the lack of consensus between Brussels and London still makes a no-deal Brexit a possibility.

UK legislators will return from their summer break on 3 September.