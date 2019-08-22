Champions League Football Fans Attack Ruptly Producer in Greece Before Game - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greek football fans have attacked Ruptly video news agency's producer on Wednesday, prior to the Olympiacos vs. FC Krasnodar Champions League playoff at Karaiskakis Stadium in the Greek city of Piraeus, the Russian RT broadcaster, which owns the agency, reported.

"Four fans approached the producer and asked in English where he was from. Without waiting for any response, they tried to grab his microphone and take the camera away. The producer did not want to give the equipment to the attackers, which resulted in a fight, during which the journalist's nose was broken," RT wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the broadcaster, the victim went to the police and then to the hospital. The journalist told RT that he was attacked by the fans of Olympiacos.