RT France Correspondent Beaten By Police During Yellow Vest Protests (VIDEO)

RT France correspondent was beaten by police at Yellow Vest protests, despite his efforts to identify himself as a journalist, the correspondent wrote in Twitter.

An RT correspondent uploaded a video with a subtitle saying that French law enforcement assaulted him, even though he was identified as press.

Interpellation musclée. Les forces de l'ordre me donnent des coups de matraque alors que je suis identifié presse. #GiletsJaunes #Toulouse #Acte28 pic.twitter.com/CdFErafXGu — Frédéric RT France (@frederic_RTfr) May 25, 2019

Earlier in May RIA Novosti correspondent Viktoriya Ivanova was hit with a baton by the police while covering the unrest during May Day demonstrations in the French capital.

Despite the fact that the she wore "Press" stickers on her arm and helmet, the police still began beating her, hitting her on head and arms.

"I was taken away by volunteer medics who asked me whether I needed help. The helmet rescued me from serious injuries, but my arm hurts," Ivanova said at the time.

The journalist has been sent to the hospital with her arm swollen and having trace of the baton.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, reacting to the incident, called on France to carry out a thorough investigation into the attack, highlighting that it considers "unacceptable the use of violence against journalists who carry out their professional duties."

The yellow vests rallies first began in France in November 2018 over planned hikes in fuel taxes. Later the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation. However, protesters continued to gather for rallies across France every weekend to express their discontent with the government's policies.