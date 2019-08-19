Kremlin on Russian Plane Being Escorted: Geneva Qualified Similar Moves as Hospitality

MARSEILLE, France (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on two Swiss fighter jets' escorting of a plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that similar situations had already been in place, with Geneva qualifying such moves as "hospitality".

"Such situations have already been in place. This is not bad. We have sent notes, and the Swiss have responded that this is an act of hospitality", Peskov told reporters.

Two fighters met the Russian aircraft in Swiss airspace and escorted it to the border with France for about five minutes.

Swiss pilots previously repeatedly took to the air to meet Russian aircraft with high-ranking guests. According to the military, this is done as a sign of honour and respect.

Members of the Russian delegation, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov and the ambassador in Paris, Alexey Meshkov, were on the plane, as well as Kremlin pool reporters.

Putin and Macron are set to hold talks later in the day in the French president's residence — Fort de Bregancon.