Putin, Macron May Discuss Repatriation of Napoleon General's Remains - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron may discuss the repatriation of the remains of a Napoleon's general, Charles Etienne Gudin, at their upcoming meeting, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday.

"We know that this is a very important mission, a very important archaeological discovery. And undoubtedly, if our French colleagues want to discuss it, I am sure that this topic will also be discussed", Peskov said when asked if this issue could be touched upon at the upcoming meeting.

Peskov said earlier in the day that Putin and Macron would meet on August 19 in France to discuss bilateral cooperation among other issues.

The spokesman added that Putin and Macron usually had a "very open dialogue that may expand if needed to include any issues, any topics."

The remains that are likely to be those of the general were discovered in the city of Smolensk in Western Russia. Gudin participated in Napoleon's Russian campaign and was wounded in the Battle of Valutino on August 19, 1812. A cannonball severed one of his legs and injured the other one. The general was brought to Smolensk where the French emperor personally tended to him. However, Gudin was beyond help.