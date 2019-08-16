Barcelona Authorities Warn of ‘Security Crisis’ as Violence Flares Amid Tourist Season

Earlier, local police officers admitted that they could no longer guarantee the safety of tourists near the famous Sagrada Familia monument. The message was on brochures handed out by serving officers as part of their demand for more police to serve the city.

Barcelona deputy mayor Albert Batlle said on Wednesday that the city is currently experiencing a “crisis”: crime has increased by 9% in the first half of the year.

Albert Batlle has disclosed that Barcelona was experiencing “a security crisis” after seven violent deaths and three near-fatal knife attacks were reported in a short space of time.

Batlle, who used to be director general of the Catalan police force, said that the rising crime rate in the city should be addressed in a “serene and responsible” way. He suggested “intensifying security policies” while also working on “social policies”.

In addition, the official said that in Barcelona the number of law enforcement officers must be increased to ensure street safety.

Since the beginning of the year, 13 murders have been committed in Barcelona. For comparison: in all of 2018, 10 people were killed in the city.