At Least 1 Dead, 8 Injured as Train Crashes in Northeastern Spain - Reports

A train crash in Catalonia has led to one person being killed and eight others injured in north-eastern Spain, Catalan authorities said. The incident occurred near the town of Sant Vincenç de Castellet.
⭕ Accidente ferroviario entre St. Vicenç Castellet y Manresa. @semgencat informa:— Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) 8 февраля 2019 г.
1 persona muerta
8 personas heridas menos graves
Diversos afectados
Alerta #ferrocat #ProteccioCivil
The video of the aftermath of the incident has been uploaded online.
Imagen que llega desde el lugar de los hechos en Manresa (Barcelona) pic.twitter.com/B9Do8Djbhz— 6W (@6W_es) 8 февраля 2019 г.
