Home Office on Lockdown After Man Stabbed, Area Cordoned Off by Police

Armed police have sealed off a large area in Westminster after a person was stabbed outside the Home Office in central London.
The Metropolitan Police say his injuries are "life-threatening".
Scotland Yard has confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been taken to a police station.
All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street.— Priti Patel MP (@patel4witham) August 15, 2019
The Reuters news agency reported that one of their photographers saw a man with facial injuries and blood on his front being led from the building.
WARNING! The following photograph may be distressing.
*Breaking* Man stabbed outside Home Office in London. Has been reportedly left with life-threatening injuries. #HomeOfficeStabbing pic.twitter.com/pMi6wsdiov— CO.Z (@COZYMAG_) August 15, 2019
A police spokeswoman said there was no suggestion the incident was terrorism-related.
The police said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."
Police called at 13:06 to Marsham Street, Westminster following a report of a man with a knife. Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries.@Ldn_Ambulance attended where they are currently with the injured man.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 15, 2019
One man arrested and is in custody. More to follow.
The Home Office has just launched a controversial campaign, in which warnings about the dangers of carrying a knife have been printed on takeaway packaging at the UK’s most popular fried chicken emporia.
Eyewitness: person stabbed near Home Office and taken inside the building. Police quickly took someone away from the scene— Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) August 15, 2019
Lots of armed police and a cordon going up outside the Home Office pic.twitter.com/aj0RqDnPsm— Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) August 15, 2019
