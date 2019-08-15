Home Office on Lockdown After Man Stabbed, Area Cordoned Off by Police

The Home Office is a department of the British government, responsible for immigration, security and law and order. It oversees policing in England and Wales, fire and rescue services in England, visas and immigration and MI5.

Armed police have sealed off a large area in Westminster after a person was stabbed outside the Home Office in central London.

The Metropolitan Police say his injuries are "life-threatening".

​Scotland Yard has confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been taken to a police station.

​The Reuters news agency reported that one of their photographers saw a man with facial injuries and blood on his front being led from the building.

WARNING! The following photograph may be distressing.

A police spokeswoman said there was no suggestion the incident was terrorism-related.

The police said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."

​The Home Office has just launched a controversial campaign, in which warnings about the dangers of carrying a knife have been printed on takeaway packaging at the UK’s most popular fried chicken emporia.

