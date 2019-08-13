Italian Astronaut Parmitano to Become First Space DJ in History - ESA (Photo)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano on Tuesday will create an electronic music broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the first DJ in space, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Monday.

"Luca will [...] speak to music lovers in Ibiza on Tuesday as part of the space-themed BigCityBeats World Club Dome Cruise Edition. Here he will make his debut as the first space DJ, sharing his experiences in orbit and the value of music as a way of connecting across cultures directly from the International Space Station’s Columbus module", the ESA said.

The European Space Agency has been cooperating with organizers of the electronic music festival World Club Dome since 2018.

Parmitano went to the ISS on the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft on 20 July, together with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and US astronaut Andrew Morgan.

This is Parmatino's second space flight.

Also on 20 July, Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin welcomed the participants of Russian rock fest Nashestvie from the ISS in real-time.