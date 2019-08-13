Italian Astronaut Parmitano to Become First Space DJ in History - ESA (Photo)

"Luca will [...] speak to music lovers in Ibiza on Tuesday as part of the space-themed BigCityBeats World Club Dome Cruise Edition. Here he will make his debut as the first space DJ, sharing his experiences in orbit and the value of music as a way of connecting across cultures directly from the International Space Station’s Columbus module", the ESA said.
The @BigCityBeats @WORLDCLUBDOME summer of space continues with the #CruiseEdition, with surprise: ESA's @astro_luca joins DJs incl. @robin_schulz, @dimitrivegas & @likemike, @DonDiablo, @LeShuuk & @timmytrumpet, to become the 1st DJ on orbit! See https://t.co/AOPzWZjtfn pic.twitter.com/ampSRtt5cN— ESA (@esa) August 12, 2019
The European Space Agency has been cooperating with organizers of the electronic music festival World Club Dome since 2018.
Parmitano went to the ISS on the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft on 20 July, together with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and US astronaut Andrew Morgan.
This is Parmatino's second space flight.
Also on 20 July, Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin welcomed the participants of Russian rock fest Nashestvie from the ISS in real-time.
All comments
Show new comments (0)