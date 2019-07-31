Soyuz MS-12 Rocket Carrying Supplies for ISS Launches From Baikonur (Video)

Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft was successfully launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch was broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Progress MS-12 is expected to separate from the third stage of the carrier in nine minutes. The docking to the ISS is expected to occur at 6.35 p.m. Moscow time (15:35 GMT).

According to Roscosmos, the cargo spacecraft will deliver to the ISS 2 tonnes of dry loads, more than a tonne of fuel, 420 kilograms (926 pounds) of water and 50 kilograms of compressed gas, as well as food for astronauts, including standard food sets and apples, grapefruits, lemons, horseradish, mustard, kompot, a drink made from stewed fruits, meat and pearl barley, cottage cheese with nuts and ryazhenka, a fermented milk product.

