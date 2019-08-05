Brexit to Take Place on 31 October 'Whatever the Circumstances' - Downing Street

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said on Monday that Brexit would happen on October 31 under any circumstance and refused to specify whether such circumstances include the parliament voting against a no-deal exit.

"It is my job to set out the prime minister’s position, and that is that the United Kingdom will be leaving the European Union on 31 October whatever the circumstances", the spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian when asked whether it was too late for the United Kingdom to consider a new divorce agreement.

At the same time, he refused to comment on any hypothetical questions, such as what if Johnson were to face a no-confidence or no-deal vote during general elections, or whether the prime minister would change his course if the parliament voted to stop or delay Brexit.

"Politicians cannot choose which votes to respect. They promised to respect the referendum result. We must do so", the spokesperson added.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by the 31 October deadline, with or without a deal. In his first speech as prime minister, he said that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if Brussels refuses to negotiate any further.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Since then, the withdrawal has been delayed several times due to the UK parliament repeatedly refusing the deal proposed by former Prime Minister Theresa May. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a plan, with the latest one set on 31 October.