UK Police Probe 'Very Authentic' Porn Movie With Sex Acts in NHS Hospital - Reports

An explicit film has appeared online showing a “nurse” performing a sex act in a UK hospital; the East London Trust insists the woman featured is not an employee.

Police in the UK are conducting an investigation into a porn movie which reportedly features clips from the premises of an NHS hospital, The Sun reports.

The explicit film shows two nurses with their faces obscured in a corridor at St. Albans City Hospital, seemingly oblivious to their presence in the movie. One can also apparently discern signs for the hospital’s Runcie and Moynihan wings, as the camera then proceeds to zoom in on an adult actress in nursing scrubs and a lanyard from the East London NHS Trust performing sex acts on a man.

A source told the paper:

“The porn film is very authentic. It is shocking and adult only content. It is extraordinary if any of this has been filmed on hospital premises.”

“Bosses will be appalled that genuine staff were filmed going about their duties, and this has been included in the film,” added the source.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust officials have demanded a police investigation into the possible use of the hospital premises for the filming.

NHS Trust chief nurse Tracey Carter said: “We do not believe any of our staff were involved. We have raised the matter with police and are carrying out an urgent investigation.”

After conducting its own review, the East London Trust said it was satisfied the 'nurse' featured in the porn movie was not an employee.

The UK Department of Health has not yet commented on the reported incident.