A single sturdy root vegetable has rendered useless several hundred riot shields utilised by the Swedish police for over a decade.

The Swedish Police have decided to discard a total 1,400 riot shields. The reason for the sweeping change is that they have turned out to be unable to handle a raw potato.

A crack in the shield during tests caused by a raw potato, a weapon often utilised by protesters, effectively put an end to an over decade-long history of service.

According to national protection ombudsman Patrik Danielsson, the MK Technology shield is the newer one of the two models in service with the police. Still, they have more than a decade behind them.

“The last ones were bought in 2007, since it's a ten-year warranty, they are past it”, Danielsson told the police newspaper Polistidningen.

Following the potato crack, Patrik Danielsson judged that there was “an obvious serious danger to workers' lives and health” and demanded immediate action from the employer.

“At my request, the employer did a quick investigation, found that the shield is not up to par and decided on a national use ban”, Patrik Danielsson explained.

The 1,400 faulty shields will be gradually taken out of service and replaced with new ones.

According to Danielsson, a stock control by the police revealed enough shields of the other brand to get by during the summer. EM-92, the second riot shield model, is described as “thicker and heavier”. Despite the fact that they proved less susceptible to material fatigue, such shields are more battered, less transparent, and difficult to see through.

On the other hand, he stressed, the purchase of replacements must be initiated without delay. The police have opportunities for direct procurement in case of crisis, a provision that may be utilised to sidestep the Public Procurement Act.

Sweden has a police force of about 20,000.