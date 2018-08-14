Flaming Rage: WATCH Dozens of Cars Set Afire by Arsonists in Sweden

At least 40 masked people reportedly gathered in Trollhättan near Gothenburg, setting cars on fire and throwing stones at the vehicles. Emergency services later stated that the fire was terminated and no injuries had been reported.

According to the Swedish Police, up to 80 vehicles were vandalized by arsonists in the cities of Malmo, Gothenburg, and Helsingborg, as groups of the masked criminals started fires across the country.

The authorities conduct an investigation in order to identify the attackers and the possible link between the arson cases and a series of wildfires, which were shaking the country earlier this summer.

​The incidents occurred just three weeks before the next election in Sweden.