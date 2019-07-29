Earlier, the UK's new Prime Minister said that the Irish backstop is "undemocratic and divisive" and warned the EU that it needs to be ditched if Brussels wants to get a deal with London.

Dominic Raab, the UK’s new foreign secretary, said on Monday that 4 billion pounds had already been allocated for leaving the EU and that the finance minister will set out further funds.

According to Raab, the UK will be ready to leave the bloc with or without a deal on 31 October.

"We want a good deal with EU partners and friends but that must involve the abolition of the undemocratic backstop," Raab said. "What the prime minister has instructed and the cabinet has accepted is a turbo-charging of those preparations."

He added that the "undemocratic" Irish backstop had to go from the withdrawal agreement bill.

Raab stressed that there will be no return to a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that leaving the EU presents "a massive economic opportunity" for the UK. According to Johnson, Britain will create free ports and change tax rules to attract more investment and boost the economy.

In turn, the head of the EU's Brexit negotiation team, Michel Barnier, has earlier slammed Johnson for demanding the removal of the Irish backstop and called on European diplomats to unite against the British PM.

Johnson has taken a single-minded approach to his Cabinet reshuffle.

Johnson has picked largely from loyalist and Brexiteer stock while a total of 14 cabinet ministers; mostly long-term May Cabinet officials and Remain supporters such as Phillip Hammond and Jeremy Hunt have exited the government. The new Cabinet has reportedly had to sign a pledge to deliver Brexit in 99 days, before 31 October. ​