Boris Johnson: Brexit Supporters Not Only Voted Against EU, But Also Against London

Johnson, who was an active Brexit proponent during the 2016 campaign, has promised to guide the country out of the European Union after he became British prime minister earlier this week.

The UK's new head of government said on Saturday that "taking back control" of the country does not only mean more power for London, but also other British cities. Johnson reiterated his intention to leave the bloc before the deadline, 31 October, and noted that he is not a big fan of a no-deal divorse, but London should be ready for it.

The politician also noted that leaving the EU is "a massive economic opportunity" for the UK. According to him, Britain will create free ports and change tax rules to attract more investment and boost the economy.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party, thereby also becoming the UK's new prime minister, defeating his opponent, former Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt.

