Labour Leader Urges Supporters to Rally on Thursday for Snap General Elections in UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on his supporters to go on a rally on Thursday to demand a snap general election in the United Kingdom.

"Join us this Thursday to demand a General Election so the people of this country can choose who leads us - not 100,000 unrepresentative Tory party members," Corbyn wrote on Twitter.

Join us this Thursday to demand a General Election so the people of this country can choose who leads us - not 100,000 unrepresentative Tory party members.https://t.co/hh0Aq8cHMH pic.twitter.com/lBdKrNGtPh — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 23, 2019

On Tuesday, former London mayor Boris Johnson beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a ballot of Conservative Party members, winning 92,153 votes to Hunt's 46,656. As the newly elected leader of the ruling party, Johnson will succeed Theresa May as the country's prime minister.

May resigned from her post in June after failing to cope with Brexit problems and to unite the party. May will formally step down from the caretaker post on Wednesday afternoon, after which Johnson, who called the exit from the European Union before October 31 a priority, will take over as the prime minister.