Register
19:01 GMT +322 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Urgent

    Jo Swinson Elected New Leader of UK Liberal Democrats

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable announced in March that he would make way for a successor following the UK local elections. Jo Swinson and Ed Davey subsequently became the candidates to replaced him. He confirmed his departure date as the 23rd of June following the announcement of Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation.

    Jo Swinson has won a clear victory to be named the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, making her the official successor to outgoing leader Vince Cable.

    The 100,500+ membership took part in a record turn-out ballot on Monday to select between Jo Swinson and Ed Davey. The two candidates traversed the country through the last few months attending hustings events in an attempt to win over votes from the party membership.

    Ed Davey, who at one time was a target for recruitment by Mi6, put climate change and environmental politics the centre-piece of his campaign as well as highlighting his history as Energy Secretary during the coalition government with the Conservatives from 2010 – 2015.

    He also claimed Britain should adopt a “green capitalism” economic model and “being tough” on banks, the stock exchange, and on pension funds, to ensure that they consider climate change.

    Ultimately, this was not enough to counter Jo Swinson, who conversely came across a more youthful and modern leader, untarnished by some of the more controversial legacy of the Cameron/Clegg coalition government, such as the reneging on their election promise not to raise tuition fees.

    Davey also apologised for comments saying a "remain alliance" would "decapitate" the blond head of Boris Johnson.

    Mrs Swinson previously said that the ascension of Boris Johnson to the role of Prime Minister would be a serious recruiting advert for the Lib Dem.

    She claimed that the only “silver lining” to a Boris Johnson victory in the Tory Leadership elections, the results of which will be announced on Tuesday, is that the Lib Dems could see a surge in support in response to a Brexiteer PM.

    Since the 2016 EU referendum, the Liberal Democrats have attempted to position themselves as the major pro-EU party, calling for a second referendum on the final deal with the alternative option to remain in the EU.

    This stance gave them significant electoral success seeing a 19% increase in the 2019 local elections and overtaking Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party for second place with 20% in the EU elections.

    Vince Cable promised to hand over a "bigger, stronger party" to his successor. The Liberal Democrats currently have 12 seats in parliament.

    Mrs Swinson posted her appreciation for her predecessor on Twitter before the election results were announced.

    The new leader will hope to continue to capitalise on disillusioned remain voters in Labour and Tory held constituencies at the next General Election.

    Mr Swinson and her former opponent did not however, rule out a coalition deal with Labour on the basis that the agreement include a second EU referendum, a position which Labour themselves have since adopted, and would be happy to work with any party advocating for a remain option.

    This comes amid rumours of a potential Boris Johnson/Farage ‘Brexit Pact’ at the next General election, indicating a parliamentary shift to reflect the electorate’s divided feelings towards Brexit as the central issue. 

    Netizens were split over the announcement of the results

    Some Twitter users reacted to the late streaming of the announcement, referencing their legacy in government.

    Related:

    UK Brexit Party Leading in EU Parliamentary Elections - Preliminary Results
    A Plague on Tory & Labour Houses: End of 'Old Politics' in Local Election Crush
    Lib Dem Leader Cable Says it is 'Likely' That Brexit 'Won't Happen' - Reports
    Lib Dem Leadership Hopeful Ed Davey Reveals MI6 Attempted to Recruit Him
    Tory Donors in Secret Talks With Nigel Farage to Agree Electoral Pact to Save Brexit – Reports
    Tags:
    Brexit, Election, leadership battle, liberal democrats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Every Man Can Do That Small Step: Walk the Moon's Surface Without Leaving the Earth
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse