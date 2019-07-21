Register
01:32 GMT +321 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    UK Prepares to Freeze Iran Assets, Mulls Targeting Tehran With Sanctions Over Seized Tanker - Report

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    8019

    The UK Foreign Secretary earlier said that the British government had an emergency meeting to discuss protection measures for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran seized the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero.

    According to The Telegraph, UK ministers are preparing plans to target Tehran with sanctions. Jeremy Hunt is reportedly expected to announce on Sunday a package of diplomatic and economic measures, including possible asset freezes, in response to the capture of the Stena Impero.

    London could also push for European Union and United Nations sanctions to be reimposed on the regime after having been lifted in 2016 as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, according to The Telegraph.

    The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) captured the Stena Impero tanker on Friday, allegedly for breaking international laws, commandeering the boat into an Iranian port. Its crew of 23 sailors - 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino - remain on board, according to reports.

    An IRGC spokesperson said Saturday, cited by the Fars news agency, that the UK-flagged ship had broken maritime rules by switching off its tracking system and ignoring the navigation lane for ships entering to the Persian Gulf. The tanker was reportedly being escorted by a UK warship, which unsuccessfully resisted and interfered with the IRGC seizure of the tanker.

    The maritime clash comes after UK Marines detained an Iranian supertanker off Gibraltar on 4 July on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused London of piracy following the boarding.

    The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has deteriorated over the past couple of months as several oil tankers have been subjected to attacks. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied being involved.

    The United Kingdom said last week that it would send a second warship to the Persian Gulf after Iranian patrol boats attempted to detain another oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after the United States restored economic sanctions on Iran and ramped up its military presence in the area over the past couple of months.

    On 8 May 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear treaty and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories — France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and the European Union — 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. Tehran’s decision - legal under the terms of the JCPOA - to enrich uranium beyond the limit was announced after the deadline had expired.

    Related:

    Iran Releases Video Allegedly Showing IRGC Rappelling onto UK Tanker’s Deck from Helicopter
    British Warship Tried to Stop Iran From Seizing UK-Flagged Tanker in Hormuz Strait - IRGC
    What's Going Wrong In America? Real Talk: Puerto Rico, Sex Offenders & Iran
    Twitter Blocks Major Iran News Agency Accounts After IRGC Oil Tanker Seizure
    Tags:
    tanker, sanctions, Iran, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse