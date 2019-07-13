Demonstrators Gather Outside London's Belmarsh Prison To Support Tommy Robinson (Video)

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed for contempt of court after live-streaming defendants outside Leeds Crown Court during a criminal trial into the sexual exploitation of girls in Huddersfield. His supporters claim he was jailed for “journalism”.

Protesters are gathering outside London’s Belmarsh Prison in support of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday, 13 July.

This week, Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 9 months in jail over contempt of court charges.

Robinson streamed the defendants, charged with the sexual exploitation of minors in 2017, on Facebook during their trial, revealing the ethnic and religious backgrounds of the grooming gang's members.

He was first found guilty of violating court reporting rules in May 2018 and sentenced to 13 months of jail, but the ruling was overturned two months later.

Robinson claims that the action against him is politically motivated.

