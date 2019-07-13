The demonstrators in Germany were not allowed to go completely naked, so they opted for fake boobs and colourful costumes instead.

Several dozen cyclists – some of them half-naked – graced the streets of Cologne on Friday as part of the international Naked Nike Ride campaign.

The action brought together over seventy demonstrators, according to the Cologne-based WDR broadcaster.

Despite its name, the German version of the ride was more modest than its foreign analogues, since local laws prohibit nudity in public places, except in designated areas such as parks and beaches.

Schönes Finale des #colognenakedbikeride auf dem Heumarkt. Besten Dank an das Orgateam! Wir kämpfen weiter zusammen für sicheren Verkehr und eine bessere Fahrradinfrastruktur in der schönsten Stadt am Rhein. #worldnakedbikeride pic.twitter.com/EO5Izulc3s — Grüne Köln (@GrueneKoeln) 12 июля 2019 г.

Police had warned in advance that naked cyclists would be reported or even fined, so they donned motley costumes or simply wore shorts.

The streets were reportedly closed for a short time, while the cyclists paraded from the centre of Cologne through the Deutzer Bridge to the old town.

Nur noch zwei Tage! Am Freitag startet der erste #nakedbikeride in #Köln. Beginn ist 17h auf der Schaafenstraße/Ecke Balduinstraße. Bei der Kneipe Ruhrpott könnt Ihr euch gerne noch mit Getränken stärken. Musik gibts natürlich auch - wir freuen uns total!🚲🚲 pic.twitter.com/xT46egb2Tt — Cologne Naked Bike Ride (@CGNakedBikeRide) 10 июля 2019 г.

Co-organiser Christian Stunz said the group was advocating for wide cycle paths on roads and was calling for large vehicles, such as trucks and buses, to be equipped with a driver-assist system to prevent accidents with bikes.

"We want to point out that we bicyclists are the most vulnerable users of the road," he said. "First and foremost it should, of course, be fun," he said. "But we also want to make a publicity drive for bikes."

The Naked Bike Ride series was first held in Vancouver, Canada in 2003 as an anti-war protest, and has since gained traction the world over. The campaign’s events are scattered throughout the calendar and today cover roughly 70 cities in 20 countries.