"The sides discussed issues of the settlement in the southeast of Ukraine and joint work on the return of persons held on both sides," Peskov said. "They agreed to continue this work at the expert level. The possibility of continuing contacts in the Normandy format was also discussed."

Earlier this week, Zelensky offered Putin to meet in Minsk adding that the heads of the United States, France, Great Britain and Germany should also take part in it. Commenting on this initiative, Peskov noted that Moscow will consider it, but it is necessary to understand whether such a summit has prospects.

Commenting on Zelensky's proposal, President Putin recalled that Russia has never shied away from any of the formats for resolving the conflict in the Donbass.

Volodymyr Zelensky assumed office as the Ukrainian president on 20 May succeding Petro Poroshenko on this post after winning over 70% of votes in the presidential election.