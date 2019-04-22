Register
15:43 GMT +322 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Presidential election in Ukraine 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskiy

    Global Media Reacts to Zelenskiy's Victory in Ukrainian Presidential Election

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Media outlets in Europe and beyond are trying to contextualize the landslide victory of Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Sunday's presidential runoff in Ukraine and put together what is known of the president-elect to see what his term may be like.

    Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has secured 73.17 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said Monday, after 95.06 percent of the ballots were counted.

    "JUMP INTO UNKNOWN"

    Le Monde says Ukraine is making "a jump into the unknown" with Zelenskiy who "embodies a profound change." Le Figaro calls Zelenskiy's landslide triumph over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko a "crazy victory" and suggests that his media-friendly campaign could change the rules for future campaigns not only in Ukraine, but possibly in all of Europe.

    On the other side of the English Channel, The Telegraph argues that "a lack of reform" in the last five years has led people to back Zelenskiy. However, the newspaper points out that little is known about Zelenskiy's plans.

    Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy, center right, and his wife Olena Zelenska, center left, greet their supporters at his headquarters
    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Comedian Takes Ukraine Presidency in Landslide Vote
    The Guardian similarly notes lack of details about the candidate's future policies in his victory speech on Sunday. The UK newspaper reports that people seemed to be choosing "the least-worst option" rather than enthusiastically endorsing either candidate.

    VOTE AGAINST POROSHENKO

    According to The Washington Post, Ukrainian voters "rebuked the ruling elites" by choosing Zelenskiy and his "anti-establishment, antiwar and reformist message."

    The New York Times suggests that voters have signaled that they are tired of the establishment and concerned with domestic issues, such as corruption. According to the newspaper, many voters said their choice was more of a protest vote against Poroshenko than a show of sincere support for his opponent.

    Germany's Der Spiegel similarly suggests that Poroshenko was "punished," with Ukrainians demonstrating that they are "tired of politicians who see only their personal interests." At the same time, Der Spiegel points out that Zelenskiy's political agenda is largely unknown, except for some general ideas.

    READ MORE: Exit Polls: Comedian Zelenskiy Winning Ukrainian Presidential Elections With 73%

    Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung remarks that Zelenskiy has been criticized over paying too little attention to the political details. He presented his team just three days before the election and gave few details about future appointments on the election night, the newspaper adds.

    The Politico outlet points out that Zelenskiy's comments so far make it difficult to predict anything about his next steps. At the same time, the outlet suggests that Zelenskiy's landslide victory will lead to high expectations among millions of Ukrainians who backed him.

    Tags:
    elections, media, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse