Swedish Prosecutors Refuse to Appeal Court Ruling on Assange Arrest

The arrest warrant would have allowed for an extradition request to be sent to the United Kingdom, where the famous whistleblower is currently being held.

Deputy Director of Sweden's Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson said in a statement that the prosecutor's office would not appeal a court ruling rejecting a formal request for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be detained amid a probe into a rape allegation.

Persson said that the prosecutor is currently focusing on assessing the evidence in the probe by holding complementary interviews.

Earlier in June, the Uppsala District Court said that Assange's detainment was not a prerequisite for the investigation to proceed.

Assange, who had claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in the UK in 2012 due to possible extradition, is currently serving 50 weeks in a London jail for violating his bail conditions in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges.

