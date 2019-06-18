Angela Merkel Raises Concern as She Trembles During Ceremony With Ukrainian President (VIDEO)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin on Tuesday, who had arrived on his first official visit; he will have talks with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and a number of German politicians.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel laid to rest concerns for her health on Tuesday after she was spotted visibly shaking during a ceremony in Berlin during which she greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has laid to rest concerns for her health, saying that after drinking a few glasses of water she's feeling much better, reported AP.

Merkel smiled when reporters asked her about her trembling incident an hour earlier, during the red-carpet reception for Zelenskiy, responding with:

“Since then I've drunk at least three glasses of water, which I apparently needed, and now I'm doing very well.”

It is not known if the German chancellor has any health issues, writes AP.

Footage showed Merkel, who turns 65 next month, standing alongside Zelenskiy in the sweltering heat while a military band plays their national anthems outside the chancellery.

Desperate to get a grip, the German chancellor is seen pursing her lips while her entire body shook visibly.

The incident passed without further mishap, apparently, as once the anthems had died down, Merkel proceeded to stride inside the building quickly along the red carpet with Volodymyr Zelenskiy by her side, as the two took a moment to greet the military band and take a salute.

At the subsequent joint news conference an hour later, Angela Merkel sought to redirect attention to her talks with the Ukrainian President, which dwelt on a number of bilateral issues and the Minsk peace process.

The programme of the official visit will end with a working dinner with the management of the leading German companies operating in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation will leave for Kyiv late on Tuesday.