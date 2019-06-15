Moldova Constitutional Court Annuls Dissolution of Parliament, Cancels Snap Election

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova's Constitutional Court has reconsidered and cancelled its previous decisions related to the dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections, Constitutional Court head Mihai Poalelungi said on Saturday.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova decided to review and annul the decisions of the Constitutional Court made between 7 June and 9 June", Poalelungi said.

The list of annulled decisions includes those related to dissolution of the parliament and setting snap elections for 6 September, as well as the labeling as unconstitutional the appointment of Maia Sandu, a co-chair of the pro-European ACUM bloc, for the post of prime minister and the election of the leader of the Party of Socialists, Zinaida Greceanii, as the parliament's speaker.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Last week the Socialist Party announced forming a parliamentary coalition with the ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus. Sandu was elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate, because, under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government, which means that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline.

The Court ordered to temporarily deprive country's President Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favour of Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The DPM government of Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet formed by the coalition between the Socialists party and the ACUM bloc.