Moldova's Democratic Party Says Filip's Cabinet to Resign Amid Political Standoff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Democratic Party of Moldova decided at a meeting of the National Political Council on Friday that the government of Pavel Filip dismissed by President Igor Dodon will have to resign, the party's deputy chairman, Vladimir Chebotar, said.

"The Democratic Party decided that the Moldovan government headed by Pavel Filip is resigning from today," Chebotar told reporters at a briefing.

After the indecisive February parliamentary elections and three months of political stalemate, the Party of Socialists and right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM signed a cooperation agreement on June 8 to form a new government. Sandu was elected prime minister by the two parties. The Moldovan constitutional court ruled the parliamentary agreement unconstitutional.

Under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government. If it fails to do so, the president has to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections. The constitutional court ruled that the deadline for the legislature to form the government was June 7 and the bipartisan agreement on Sandu's appointment came one day later.

The court also ruled on June 9 to transfer the presidential powers of Dodon to former prime minister Pavel Filip so that the latter could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections. Dodon promptly annulled the decision.