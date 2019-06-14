Assange’s Supporters Protest in London Amid Fears of His Extradition (VIDEO)

The rally is being held outside the City of London Magistrates' Court, where Assange, who is now serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for skipping bail, is expected to speak at a procedural hearing via a video link.

The news comes a day after UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed a request for the WikiLeaks founder to be extradited to the United States, where Assange could face up to 175 years in prison over conspiring to leak classified government information.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Assange, who had claimed asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in the UK in 2012 due to possible extradition, was arrested on 11 April. He was recently transferred to Belmarsh Prison’s hospital wing after losing "dangerous amounts of weight behind bars".