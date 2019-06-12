Register
16:47 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amber Room

    German Researcher Says Knows True Location of Lost Amber Room, Vows to Return It to Russia

    © RIA Novosti . RIA Novosti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    Earlier this week, interest in the priceless 18th century Imperial Russian artefact, plundered by the Nazis during the invasion of the Soviet Union during World War II, was renewed after Polish treasure hunters said that they had made a breakthrough in the search for the lost treasure.

    The Amber Room is not in Poland, and is almost certainly situated inside a secret underground bunker in a city in western Germany about 65 km from the Dutch border, Karl-Heinz Kleine, amateur historian and founder of the amber-room.org website says.

    Kleine and his team have spent about a decade searching for the Czarist treasure in the city of Wuppertal in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, basing their efforts on research into Erich Koch, a high-ranking Nazi administrator and Wuppertal native who served as the head of administration for the city of Konigsberg, where the Amber Room was kept during the war.

    "Koch was probably the richest Nazi. He had the opportunity to plunder all the museums of Eastern Europe," Kleine explained.

    "In mid-1944, the Amber Room was sent from Konigsberg in the direction of [western] Germany. Koch was a railway man. There's no question that he would ever use trucks to transport such a large and valuable cargo. It was done exclusively by train," the researcher added, noting that all the claims about eyewitnesses spotting SS officers and trucks carrying some mystery boxes had "nothing to do" with the Amber Room.

    A fragment of the Amber Room
    © Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
    Hitler's Gold Hunters Reportedly Stumble Upon Likely Hiding Place of Fabled Amber Room
    "Koch wanted to use the loot. He did not yet know that the war was lost, and that he would never again see his prize. He saw it as his personal property. So why would he send them to Poland or some other place? I am certain that the Amber Room is located in Wuppertal," Kleine insisted.

    Earlier this week, a group of researchers from a museum in Poland said that they had "made a breakthrough" in the search for the Amber Room, claiming that they had zeroed in on a secret bunker located near the town of Wegorzewo in northeastern Poland, where they believe the treasure may be hidden.

    According to Kleine, Koch was far more likely to have stored the loot in Wuppertal, with the city containing an elaborate network of as many as 170 fortified air shelters, underground factories and bunkers.

    Kleine and his team have been busy searching these structures, although finding them has been a slow and difficult process, since about half of the city was leveled by Allied bombing during World War II, and clues about the locations of many of these bunkers often limited only to the street names where they were situated. The search has been further complicated by the reluctance among some local homeowners to cooperate with the treasure hunters.

    In any event, Kleine promised that if he and his team ever do find the Amber Room, they will consider it Russian property. "Of course we will reach an agreement about it being exhibited for the first time in Germany. But Russia is the owner," he stressed.

    Adolf Hitler
    © Sputnik /
    Hitler Kaput: How Stalin Learned About the Fuhrer's Suicide
    The Amber Room, a royal chamber decorated with gold leafs, mirrors, and panels of over six tonnes of real amber, was created by German craftsmen during the 18th century and presented as a gift to Peter the Great from Prussia's King Frederick William I in 1716, and eventually installed at the Catherine Palace south of St. Petersburg. During World War II, as the Nazis advanced, palace curators tried to hide the artefact. However, German troops found the room, dismantled it and took it to Konigsberg. In early 1945, as the Red Army advanced on East Prussia, the room mysteriously vanished, just as Konigsberg administrator Erich Koch fled the city.

    In 1979, Soviet (and later Russian) and German craftsmen began the painstaking and expensive process of replicating the work of art, with the process lasting 24 years, being completed in 2003. The original Amber Room, estimated to be worth over $500 million, remains missing, with treasure hunters often speculating on its possible location.

    Related:

    Russia's Long-Lost Amber Room Could be in Hands of Legendary Teutonic Knights
    German Researchers Reportedly Claim to Know Whereabouts of Russia's Amber Room
    Hitler's Gold Hunters Reportedly Stumble Upon Likely Hiding Place of Fabled Amber Room
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse