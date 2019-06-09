Fifteen Fire Engines and 100 Firefighters Called to Blaze at Block of Flats in London (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A new build block of apartments believed to be located on Barking Riverside in De Pass Gardens in East London caught fire on Sunday.

The London Fire Brigade reported that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters are attempting to put out the fire at the block of flats.

Police have promptly arrived at the scene at De Pass Gardens, Barking "dealing with a major incident, whereby a block of flats is alight", according to Barking & Dagenham Police.

Evacuations are in progress and road closures are being implemented, police say.

There are no reports about casualties as of now.

We've currently got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attending a fire at a block of flats in #Barking. Ground floor to the sixth floor are alight. https://t.co/fHtGyRtbgD pic.twitter.com/NXqaCuWDO2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 9 июня 2019 г.

​Social media users have shared videos and photos of the blaze.

@BBCBreaking @MetroUK after along time of the blaze at the new flats in Barking Riverside, the fire brigade is still fighting to control the fire!!! @lbbdcouncil we need controls we need more safety!!! How many life we need to risk ??? Please is time to wake up! pic.twitter.com/HzfqsEqvIE — Marcelo (@MarceVercellesi) 9 июня 2019 г.

A Twitter user has stated that the fire is "spreading", posting a video of firefighters trying to douse the flames at the scene.

Barking riverside fire still spreading, hope everyone managed to exit pic.twitter.com/trQaH3YgME — عمران‎ (@imraann0) 9 июня 2019 г.

Earlier, the London Fire Brigade stated that ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were called to the blaze.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on De Pass Gardens in #Barking. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/7eT1naDFbO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 9 июня 2019 г.

