At Least 120 Firefighters Tackling Major Blaze at Warehouse in Croydon, London

According to the local officials, the fire brigade was called at 19:47 local time.
Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters are tackling a fire at a self-storage warehouse on Purley Way in Croydon, London Fire Brigade said in a statement on Tuesday.
Fire at shurgard #croydon @CroydonGuardian @croydonnews pic.twitter.com/cgIppI0HVm— john warren💙🖤💙🖤💙🖤 (@Jpaw21Jnr) 31 декабря 2018 г.
