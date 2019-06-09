UK PM Contender Michael Gove May Face a US Travel Ban Over His Cocaine Confession - Reports

On Friday, Michael Gove, who is one of the contenders for the Tory leadership, told the Daily Mail that he had taken cocaine "on several social occasions" when he was a young journalist and now regrets it.

Michael Gove's admission to taking cocaine could mean that he may be banned from travelling to the United States, The Sunday Times has reported, citing officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The US visa rules require the applicant to answer whether they have ever violated laws related to the possession, distribution, and usage of illegal drugs.

READ MORE: Britain's Prime Minister Hopeful Admits Taking Cocaine

"It's not so much about the admission he has made now that could stop him from being allowed to enter the US, but whether he has previously lied on either his Esta or visa application", US immigration law specialist Susan McFadden told The Sunday Times.

Last time Mr Gove, 51, travelled to the US was in January of 2017 to interview Donald Trump before his inauguration.

Gove, who is the UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, is among the key candidates for the post of prime minister since Theresa May stepped down as Tory leader on 7 June. She will, however, continue her job until 23 July when the party will choose her successor.